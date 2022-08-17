Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How England plans to cut back 'low value’ degrees so it can reap more student loan repayments

By Chris Millward, Professor of Practice in Education Policy, University of Birmingham
Share this article
Rishi Sunak, one of the candidates to be the UK’s next prime minister, has vowed to “crack down” on university degrees with poor career outcomes. This is not a new idea. The university regulator in England, the Office for Students, has already proposed setting minimum…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ In Brazil and India we are seeing an increase in tensions between platforms and states
~ What is a fatwa? A religious studies professor explains
~ Why it's not safe to shower during a thunderstorm
~ A lucrative new African football league is coming: the pros and cons
~ Angola's 2022 election: an unfair contest the ruling MPLA is sure to win
~ Academic freedom and democracy in African countries: the first study to track the connection
~ How politics has subverted conservation efforts to protect Kenya’s Mau Forest
~ Salman Rushdie: where to start with this pioneering and controversial author
~ COVID vaccine: how the new 'bivalent' booster will target omicron
~ #EmptyOldTrafford: why Manchester United's attempt to recruit global fans may be backfiring
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter