Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan’s cancelled Silk Road Literary Festival reveals leftover Karimov mindset

By Christopher Fort
The Uzbek Union of Writers' grievances against the Silk Road Festival Committee speak to the institution's continuing need to exercise a monopoly on the definition of Uzbek literature.


© Global Voices -


