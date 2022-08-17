Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia's inflation rate is about to go monthly. Be careful what you wish for

By John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society, University of Canberra
Share this article
Australia’s consumer price index is about to go monthly, meaning Australia will join most of the developed world in getting an update on inflation at the end of every month, instead of once every three months as at present.

Until now Australia has been the only member of the Group of 20 leading industrial nations not to provide monthly updates, and one of only twoThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Rising sea levels in Bangladesh are driving women to take the pill to stop menstruating
~ Why do my feet smell? And what can I do about it?
~ Parliament must act to ensure Australia never has 'secret ministers' again
~ Scott Morrison's veto of a gas-drilling plan off Sydney was strange – but it should not be overturned
~ Should we bring back the thylacine? We asked 5 experts
~ Taiwan withdraws from hosting WorldPride 2025 over naming controversy
~ Women running in cities made for men: ending abuse and violence is a marathon effort
~ 5 drugs that changed the world (and what went wrong)
~ A researcher asked COVID anti-vaxxers how they avoid Facebook moderation. Here's what they found
~ Sri Lanka: Economic Crisis Puts Rights in Peril
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter