Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Economic Crisis Puts Rights in Peril

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women wait near an empty fuel station hoping to buy kerosene oil for cooking in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 26, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena (New York) – Sri Lanka’s economic crisis is driving millions of people into poverty, jeopardizing their rights to health, education, and an adequate standard of living, Human Rights Watch said today. The Sri Lankan government should work with relevant financial institutions and partners to establish a new social protection system and obtain debt relief, adopt measures to ensure fair taxation, and address corruption at…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


