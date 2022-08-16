Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wildlife recovery spending after Australia's last megafires was one-thirteenth the $2.7 billion needed

By Michelle Ward, Postdoctoral research fellow, The University of Queensland
Ayesha Tulloch, ARC Future Fellow, Queensland University of Technology
James Watson, Professor, The University of Queensland
The paltry spending means many species severely impacted by the megafires were left in desperate trouble, potentially pushing some closer to extinction.The Conversation


