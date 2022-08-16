Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Explainer: the complex question of Taiwanese independence

By Ben Saul, Challis Chair of International Law, Sydney Law School, University of Sydney
Share this article
“Strategic ambiguity” – the policy that has underpinned the West’s defence of Taiwan for half a century or more – rests on another ambiguity: Taiwan’s status in international law. And that status matters because it could help us answer three questions:

  • does China have a legal right to restore control over its own territory by force?

  • do Taiwan and its allies have a legal right to resist such an attack?

  • might Taiwan even have the right to declare independence?

The islands we know as Taiwan have been inhabited…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Activist in Cameroon Detained Again
~ Scientists are turning data into sound to listen to the whispers of the universe (and more)
~ Jekyll and Hyde: a tale of doubles, disguises, and our warring desires
~ 1 in 4 Australians is lonely. Quality green spaces in our cities offer a solution
~ A clean energy grid means 10,000km of new transmission lines. They can only be built with community backing
~ Jordan Peele is Hollywood's most inventive horror voice. It's a shame Nope is a backward step
~ COVID changed drop-off and pick ups – but parents can still have a strong relationship with their child's educators
~ Prosecuting a president is divisive and sometimes destabilizing – here's why many countries do it anyway
~ Treating monkeypox like an STI may help control the outbreak, but stigma is a danger
~ US: Major Steps to Address Health Care, Climate Crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter