Prosecuting a president is divisive and sometimes destabilizing – here's why many countries do it anyway
By Victor Menaldo, Professor of Political Science, Co-founder of the Political Economy Forum, University of Washington
James D. Long, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Washington
Morgan Wack, Doctoral Student in Political Science, University of Washington
Both sweeping immunity and overzealous prosecutions of former leaders can undermine democracy. But such prosecutions pose different risks for older democracies like the US than in younger ones.
- Tuesday, August 16, 2022