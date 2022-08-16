Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Major Steps to Address Health Care, Climate Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A view of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on May 28, 2020. © 2020 Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA via AP Images (Washington) – The US government’s passage of the Inflation Reduction Act advances the right to health for millions of people in the United States, Human Rights Watch said today. Despite some problematic provisions, the act, signed into law by President Joe Biden on August 16, 2022, is also the most significant step the government has taken to address the climate crisis. The landmark package of reforms addresses two crises that have profound human…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Activist in Cameroon Detained Again
~ Explainer: the complex question of Taiwanese independence
~ Scientists are turning data into sound to listen to the whispers of the universe (and more)
~ Jekyll and Hyde: a tale of doubles, disguises, and our warring desires
~ 1 in 4 Australians is lonely. Quality green spaces in our cities offer a solution
~ A clean energy grid means 10,000km of new transmission lines. They can only be built with community backing
~ Jordan Peele is Hollywood's most inventive horror voice. It's a shame Nope is a backward step
~ COVID changed drop-off and pick ups – but parents can still have a strong relationship with their child's educators
~ Prosecuting a president is divisive and sometimes destabilizing – here's why many countries do it anyway
~ Treating monkeypox like an STI may help control the outbreak, but stigma is a danger
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter