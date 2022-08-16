Does entitlement make you more likely to cheat? New research challenges popular psychology idea
By Andrew Colman, Professor of Psychology, University of Leicester
Marta Mangiarulo, Teaching Fellow, Research Assistant, School of Psychology, University of Leicester
Why do people cheat? An intriguing study by two Israeli researchers in 2016 put forward a possible reason that has since become well established in the scientific literature and popular media.
The researchers reported a series of experiments apparently showing that people told they have won a skill-based competition, such as a visual task, subsequently cheat more than others in games of chance, such as dice games. The proposed explanation was that winners experienced a sense of entitlement that induced…
