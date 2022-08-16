Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tourism and the metaverse: towards widespread use of virtual travel?

By Naïma Aïdi, Doctorante en sciences de l'information et de la communication, rattachée au laboratoire Dicen-IdF. Tourisme et Smart Tourisme, Université Gustave Eiffel
The metaverse can be defined as a set of virtual shared spaces that are indexed in the real world and accessible via 3D interaction. It is a term that has been rapidly gaining ground in the media landscape ever since Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced the creation of the Meta Group.

While some people remain cautious or resistant to the idea, others see this technological evolution as an opportunity to develop new offers. Given tourism is a sector that…The Conversation


