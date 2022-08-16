Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Activists and artists in Thailand commemorate Myanmar's 8888 uprising

By Prachatai
Share this article
"They claim our silence to kill others, so I’m just not going to let them use my silence as an excuse to kill other people."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ One year into Taliban control, Afghans face poverty and repression. Australia cannot turn a blind eye
~ People with intellectual disability can be parents and caregivers too – but the NDIS doesn't support them
~ Wildlife recovery spending after Australia's last megafires was 13 times less than the $2.7 billion needed
~ Angola: Unlawful killings, arbitrary arrests and hunger set election tone
~ Israel: Free French-Palestinian Rights Worker
~ Ukraine: Unlawful Russian Attacks in Kharkiv
~ Thailand: Officials Indicted for Karen Activist’s Murder
~ PNG elections show there is still a long way to go to stamp out violence and ensure proper representation
~ NDIS fraud reports reveal the scheme's weakest points
~ Scott Morrison made himself treasurer days before the 2021 budget
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter