Human Rights Observatory

People with intellectual disability can be parents and caregivers too – but the NDIS doesn't support them

By Susan Collings, Senior Research Fellow, Research Centre for Children and Families, University of Sydney
Gabrielle Hindmarsh, Research Fellow, Youth Mental Health and Technology Team (Mental Health, Culture, and Global Child Development Research Stream), University of Sydney
Margaret Spencer, Lecturer & Director of Field Education in the Social Work Program, University of Sydney
Nikki Wedgwood, Senior Lecturer, Sydney School of Health Sciences, University of Sydney
The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare last month released its report on people with disability. It shows two in three people with disability aged 35 to 44 years have parenting responsibilities and over one in five people with intellectual disability aged 15 to 44 years have children.

