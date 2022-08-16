Wildlife recovery spending after Australia's last megafires was 13 times less than the $2.7 billion needed
By Michelle Ward, Postdoctoral research fellow, The University of Queensland
Ayesha Tulloch, ARC Future Fellow, Queensland University of Technology
James Watson, Professor, The University of Queensland
The paltry spending means many species severely impacted by the megafires were left in desperate trouble, potentially pushing some closer to extinction.
