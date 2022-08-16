Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Angola: Unlawful killings, arbitrary arrests and hunger set election tone

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Angola has faced an unprecedented crackdown on human rights, including unlawful killings and arbitrary arrests, in the lead up to the 24 August election, Amnesty International said today. In its new briefing, “Make the vote meaningful for human rights observance: Human rights manifesto for Angola ahead of the 2022 general election”, the organization details how […] The post Angola: Unlawful killings, arbitrary arrests and hunger set election tone appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Activists and artists in Thailand commemorate Myanmar's 8888 uprising
~ One year into Taliban control, Afghans face poverty and repression. Australia cannot turn a blind eye
~ People with intellectual disability can be parents and caregivers too – but the NDIS doesn't support them
~ Wildlife recovery spending after Australia's last megafires was 13 times less than the $2.7 billion needed
~ Israel: Free French-Palestinian Rights Worker
~ Ukraine: Unlawful Russian Attacks in Kharkiv
~ Thailand: Officials Indicted for Karen Activist’s Murder
~ PNG elections show there is still a long way to go to stamp out violence and ensure proper representation
~ NDIS fraud reports reveal the scheme's weakest points
~ Scott Morrison made himself treasurer days before the 2021 budget
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter