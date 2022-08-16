Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israel: Free French-Palestinian Rights Worker

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Salah Hamouri. © Elsa Lefort (Jerusalem) – Israeli authorities should immediately release the French-Palestinian human rights worker Salah Hamouri from administrative detention and reverse the decision to revoke his residency status in his native Jerusalem, Human Rights Watch said today. On March 7, Israeli authorities detained Hamouri, a lawyer who works with the Palestinian prisoner rights group Addameer, which Israeli authorities outlawed last year, and have held him since in administrative detention without trial or charge, based on secret evidence. On October…


© Human Rights Watch -


