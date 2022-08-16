Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Unlawful Russian Attacks in Kharkiv

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The impact pattern left on the ground after the detonation of an explosive submunition, one of at least a dozen in the area, in front of the women’s outpatient services clinic of Kharkiv’s City Maternity Hospital No. 1, after a May 23 attack on a populated neighborhood in Kharkiv city that damaged the hospital, May 27, 2022. © 2022 Belkis Wille/Human Rights Watch (Kyiv, August 16, 2022) – Russian forces have assaulted Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, with repeated unlawful attacks that killed and wounded civilians and damaged healthcare facilities and homes,…


