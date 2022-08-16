Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Witty and relevant, a stage adaptation of Alice Pung's Laurinda is filled with intelligence and humour

By Kate Hunter, Lecturer in Art and Performance, Deakin University
Review: Laurinda, directed by Petra Kalive.

The Melbourne Theatre Company’s Laurinda is a smart re-framing of Alice Pung’s classic coming-of-age novel about the racism inherent in the privileged world of private school culture.

In a bizarre twist of magical-realist fate, jaded school principal Lucy Lam (confidently and energetically played by Ngoc Phan) journeys back in time to inhabit her 15-year-old schoolgirl self, newly arrived at an elite private girls school.

Lucy must…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


