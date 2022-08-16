Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: Free Imprisoned Papua Activists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Papuan activist with his face painted with the colors of the separatist Morning Star flag shouts slogans during a rally near the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 22, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Dita Alangkara (Jakarta) – Indonesian authorities should immediately drop politically motivated treason charges and release Papuans detained for the peaceful exercise of their rights in the Papua and West Papua provinces, Human Rights Watch said today. On August 17, 2019, a racist mob comprised of security forces and members of militant groups attacked students…


