Human Rights Observatory

The finale of _Better Call Saul_: A psychologist explains how Jimmy McGill became Saul Goodman

By Laszlo Erdodi, Associate Professor, Psychology, University of Windsor
The end of the TV show ‘Better Call Saul’ wraps up the story of Saul Goodman. A clinical neuropsychologist analyzes the character’s progression from a small-time con man to a ‘criminal’ lawyer.The Conversation


