Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why doesn't Canada let schools provide child care?

By Kerry McCuaig, Fellow in Early Childhood Policy, Atkinson Centre, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, University of Toronto
Share this article
Canada’s policy-makers could take lessons from other countries who have streamlined early learning and child care within their schools.

Instead, they are putting up roadblocks, preventing provinces and territories from using federal child-care dollars to transform schools into one-stop centres for young children.

It’s a timely issue as parents countdown to the first day of classes, while scheduling down-to-the-minute drop-offs and pickups between child care and school, and scrutinizing child-care wait lists, hoping to net one of the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Tavistock Clinic fallout: what the courts would consider in litigation by former patients
~ PNG elections show that there is still a long way to go to stamp out violence and ensure proper representation
~ The finale of _Better Call Saul_: A psychologist explains how Jimmy McGill became Saul Goodman
~ The rise of ‘Dr. Google’: The risks of self-diagnosis and searching symptoms online
~ Kenya declares William Ruto as its new president in an election drama that's far from over
~ One Health: why we need to combine disease surveillance and climate modelling to preempt future pandemics
~ The book that changed me: Hilda Lewis' The Gentle Falcon, a vivid, touching tale of the court of a medieval child queen
~ How to help your child write a speech (without doing it for them)
~ In a year of sporting mega-events, the Brisbane Olympics can learn a lot from the ones that fail their host cities
~ Even a 'limited' nuclear war would starve millions of people, new study reveals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter