Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

One Health: why we need to combine disease surveillance and climate modelling to preempt future pandemics

By Arindam Basu, Associate Professor, Epidemiology and Environmental Health, University of Canterbury
Share this article
If surveillance focuses only on diseases that have already emerged, we’ll remain behind the curve. Better prediction of future pandemics will need to integrate animal, planetary and human health.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Tavistock Clinic fallout: what the courts would consider in litigation by former patients
~ PNG elections show that there is still a long way to go to stamp out violence and ensure proper representation
~ The finale of _Better Call Saul_: A psychologist explains how Jimmy McGill became Saul Goodman
~ Why doesn't Canada let schools provide child care?
~ The rise of ‘Dr. Google’: The risks of self-diagnosis and searching symptoms online
~ Kenya declares William Ruto as its new president in an election drama that's far from over
~ The book that changed me: Hilda Lewis' The Gentle Falcon, a vivid, touching tale of the court of a medieval child queen
~ How to help your child write a speech (without doing it for them)
~ In a year of sporting mega-events, the Brisbane Olympics can learn a lot from the ones that fail their host cities
~ Even a 'limited' nuclear war would starve millions of people, new study reveals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter