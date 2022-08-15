Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Respect the Right to Vote in Brazil

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Indigenous leaders read a manifesto, signed by more than a million Brazilians, defending democratic institutions and the rule of law at the University of São Paulo law school in São Paulo, Brazil, August 11, 2022 © 2022 Sipa via AP Images Brazil’s electoral campaigning season, leading up to the October 2 elections for president, Congress, and state governors and legislatures, officially kicks off on August 16. This year, it is likely to be a critical test for democracy and the rule of law in the country and in Latin America. President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running…


© Human Rights Watch -


