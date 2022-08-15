Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Britain's energy price cap was never designed to keep your gas and electricity affordable

By Karen Turner, Professor and Director of the Centre for Energy Policy, University of Strathclyde
Share this article
The cap prevents energy retailers from making excessive profits, but places no restrictions on other parts of the supply chain.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Biden Calls on Syria to Return Journalist 'Disappeared' a Decade Ago
~ Respect the Right to Vote in Brazil
~ How to finance marine conservation without harming local communities
~ How displaced Syrians effectively navigated 'border frictions' in Lebanon and Turkey
~ How to tackle the UK cost of living crisis – four economists have their say
~ Tavistock Clinic fallout: what the courts would consider in a litigation by former patients
~ Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak want to crack down on migration – an expert reviews their plans
~ COVID: masks and free tests may not curb omicron spread – here's what we should focus on instead
~ You don't have to be a spy to violate the Espionage Act – and other crucial facts about the law Trump may have broken
~ Multigenerational living: A strategy to cope with unaffordable housing?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter