Computer science benefits students with learning disabilities – but not always for the long term
By Jay Stratte Plasman, Assistant Professor in Workforce Development and Education at The Ohio State University, The Ohio State University
Shaun M. Dougherty, Associate Professor of Public Policy & Education, Vanderbilt University
While computer science courses can help students with learning disabilities see themselves in careers in the field, they are still underrepresented. A team of researchers explores why.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 15, 2022