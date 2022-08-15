Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Computer science benefits students with learning disabilities – but not always for the long term

By Jay Stratte Plasman, Assistant Professor in Workforce Development and Education at The Ohio State University, The Ohio State University
Shaun M. Dougherty, Associate Professor of Public Policy & Education, Vanderbilt University
Share this article
While computer science courses can help students with learning disabilities see themselves in careers in the field, they are still underrepresented. A team of researchers explores why.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why are Nigerians so quick to dismiss the mental health of adolescents?
~ A year after the fall of Kabul, Taliban's false commitments on terrorism have been fully exposed
~ Religions have long known that getting away from it all is good for the mind, body and spirit
~ Which microbes live in your gut? A microbiologist tries at-home test kits to see what they reveal about the microbiome
~ War in Ukraine highlights the growing strategic importance of private satellite companies – especially in times of conflict
~ Why do animals have tails?
~ Wyoming GOP voters are on the brink of ousting Liz Cheney for her outspoken criticism of Donald Trump
~ What’s behind terrorist attacks on churches in Nigeria
~ African digital innovators are turning plastic waste into value -- but there are gaps
~ Legal claims for medical mistakes are on the rise in South Africa: what's behind the trend
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter