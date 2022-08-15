Tolerance.ca
Religions have long known that getting away from it all is good for the mind, body and spirit

By Kristen Lucken, Lecturer in Religious Studies, Brandeis University
Summer vacations are coming to an end – though not everyone took one.

Under federal law, U.S. companies aren’t required to offer a single paid vacation day, compared to the at least 20 required in the European Union. About 1 in 4 U.S. workers don’t receive any, and even among those who do, few make full use of them. More than half leave at least some vacation days untouched, and almost 1 in 5 say they feel guilty leaving the office, according to a…The Conversation


