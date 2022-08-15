Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Polio vaccine boosters offered to London children – an expert explains what's going on

By Paul Hunter, Professor of Medicine, University of East Anglia
In June, the UK Health Security Agency reported that poliovirus had been detected in sewage in north and east London between February and May 2022.

Following this, people were advised to ensure their children were up to date with their polio vaccinations.

On August 10, the UK…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


