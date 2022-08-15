Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

World Cup Abuses Harm Children, Families of Migrant Workers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Manju Devi, whose husband Kripal Mandal, a migrant worker in Qatar, died in Doha in 2022, with her family in Nepal in May 2022. © 2022 Shyam Karki Thousands of migrant workers lost their lives to make the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar possible. But the scale of the human rights abuse doesn’t end with these workers’ lives, nor does it end in Qatar. As families back home grapple with the shock of losing loved ones, they face an uncertain future without a breadwinner, especially the children. Last month, Human Rights Watch witnessed the repatriation of deceased workers…


© Human Rights Watch -


