Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Life hates surprises': can an ambitious theory unify biology, neuroscience and psychology?

By Ross Pain, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Philosophy, Australian National University
Michael David Kirchhoff, Senior Lecturer, Philosophy, University of Wollongong
Stephen Francis Mann, Guest Researcher, Philosophy, Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology
Some scientists believe the ‘free energy principle’ can explain the behaviour of all living things – but others say it paints the world with too broad a brush to be useful.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


