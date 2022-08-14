'Life hates surprises': can an ambitious theory unify biology, neuroscience and psychology?
By Ross Pain, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Philosophy, Australian National University
Michael David Kirchhoff, Senior Lecturer, Philosophy, University of Wollongong
Stephen Francis Mann, Guest Researcher, Philosophy, Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology
Some scientists believe the ‘free energy principle’ can explain the behaviour of all living things – but others say it paints the world with too broad a brush to be useful.
- Sunday, August 14, 2022