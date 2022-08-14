Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jess Ho's 'unflinching' hospitality memoir is a Cantonese-Australian Kitchen Confidential

By Cecilia Leong-Salobir, Honorary Research Fellow, The University of Western Australia
Share this article
Jess Ho’s acerbic, sad, funny memoir of combines a compelling critique of the Melbourne food scene that became her family with memories of a traumatic childhood.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Tall timber buildings are exciting, but to shrink construction's carbon footprint we need to focus on the less sexy 'middle'
~ Nathan Fielder's new comedy The Rehearsal will be familiar to anyone with autism
~ 'Life hates surprises': can an ambitious theory unify biology, neuroscience and psychology?
~ Australia wasn't always supportive of India becoming independent. But 75 years on, relations have thawed
~ The COVID lab leak theory is dead. Here's how we know the virus came from a Wuhan market
~ How Salman Rushdie has been a scapegoat for complex historical differences
~ Business calls for 'catch up' migration, as participants position ahead of Albanese's jobs summit
~ Street performers in Montréal are being displaced and excluded
~ The Taliban shifts tactics in its determination to control and oppress women
~ Canada's disappearing 'average farmer' means one-size-fits-all policies no longer work
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter