Human Rights Observatory

Canada's disappearing 'average farmer' means one-size-fits-all policies no longer work

By Alfons Weersink, Professor, Dept of Food, Agricultural and Resource Economics, University of Guelph
Mid-size farms used to be the average farm in Canada, but the increase in both small and large farms has made it difficult to define what the new average farm size is.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


