Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yes, Africa's informal sector has problems, but the answer isn't to marginalise it

By Gideon Abagna Azunre, PhD student, Concordia University
Festival Godwin Boateng, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Centre for Sustainable Urban Development, The Earth Institute, Columbia University
Owusu Amponsah, Senior Lecturer, Department of planning, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)
Stephen Appiah Takyi, Senior Lecturer, Department of Planning, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)
Share this article
African leaders are increasingly aspiring to “modernise” their cities. That is to make them “globally competitive” and “smart”. The hope is to strategically position cities in Africa to drive the continent’s much-needed socio-economic transformation.

But these aspirations tend to marginalise and antagonise the informal sector. The sector encompasses the suite of economic activities by workers and economic units that are – in law or in practice – not covered (or insufficiently covered) by formal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nigeria's next president faces a collapsing security situation: five things he can do
~ South Africa doesn't need new cities: it needs to focus on fixing what it's got
~ 'It's important not to overreact': Australia's top economists on how to fix high inflation
~ Why youth apathy in elections bodes ill for Kenya
~ It's great education ministers agree the teacher shortage is a problem, but their new plan ignores the root causes
~ English Football Should Stand for Rights as World Cup Approaches
~ Bahrain: Free Ailing Academic
~ Congress passes Inflation Reduction Act: Its climate promise relies heavily on carbon capture, meaning thousands of miles of pipeline
~ Unsealed court documents show the FBI was looking for evidence Trump violated the Espionage Act and other laws – here’s how the documents seized show possible wrongdoing
~ Congress passes sweeping climate bill: Its projected emissions cuts rely heavily on carbon capture, meaning thousands of miles of pipeline
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter