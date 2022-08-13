Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why youth apathy in elections bodes ill for Kenya

By XN Iraki, Associate Professor, Faculty of Business and Management Sciences, University of Nairobi
Share this article
When people fail to exercise their right to vote, it increases the likelihood of political extremism and the pursuit of narrow interests.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ It's great education ministers agree the teacher shortage is a problem, but their new plan ignores the root causes
~ English Football Should Stand for Rights as World Cup Approaches
~ Bahrain: Free Ailing Academic
~ Congress passes Inflation Reduction Act: Its climate promise relies heavily on carbon capture, meaning thousands of miles of pipeline
~ Unsealed court documents show the FBI was looking for evidence Trump violated the Espionage Act and other laws – here’s how the documents seized show possible wrongdoing
~ Congress passes sweeping climate bill: Its projected emissions cuts rely heavily on carbon capture, meaning thousands of miles of pipeline
~ Yet Another Victim of Indonesia’s Blasphemy Law
~ Drought: heavy rain now might be a serious problem for the UK's parched landscape
~ Here's how government documents are classified to keep sensitive information safe
~ Sierra Leone: Authorities must ensure robust, impartial investigation into deadly protests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter