Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It's great education ministers agree the teacher shortage is a problem, but their new plan ignores the root causes

By Pasi Sahlberg, Professor of Education, Southern Cross University
Share this article
Australia’s education ministers have asked their departments to come up with a new plan to address the teacher shortage by December.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ English Football Should Stand for Rights as World Cup Approaches
~ Bahrain: Free Ailing Academic
~ Congress passes Inflation Reduction Act: Its climate promise relies heavily on carbon capture, meaning thousands of miles of pipeline
~ Unsealed court documents show the FBI was looking for evidence Trump violated the Espionage Act and other laws – here’s how the documents seized show possible wrongdoing
~ Congress passes sweeping climate bill: Its projected emissions cuts rely heavily on carbon capture, meaning thousands of miles of pipeline
~ Yet Another Victim of Indonesia’s Blasphemy Law
~ Drought: heavy rain now might be a serious problem for the UK's parched landscape
~ Here's how government documents are classified to keep sensitive information safe
~ Sierra Leone: Authorities must ensure robust, impartial investigation into deadly protests
~ Momentum Grows for FIFA to Remedy Migrant Worker Abuses in Qatar
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter