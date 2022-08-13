Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

English Football Should Stand for Rights as World Cup Approaches

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The England National Football Team line up before the UEFA Nations League match between Germany and England at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany, June 7, 2022. © 2022 Paul Chesterton/Focus Images/Sipa via AP Images Rights groups, activists, and fans have rightly criticized the decision of FIFA, football’s international governing body, to award the 2022 World Cup hosting rights to Qatar, citing the country’s serious human rights violations. These include the mistreatment of migrant workers, who have suffered terrible abuse, even unexplained deaths, in delivering the…


© Human Rights Watch -


