Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bahrain: Free Ailing Academic

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Dr. Abduljalil al-Singace. © Private (Beirut) – The Bahrain authorities should free Dr. Abduljalil al-Singace, an academic imprisoned since 2011, 15 organizations including Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to the king of Bahrain. Al-Singace, 60, has been on a long-term hunger strike and has post-polio syndrome and numerous other health conditions. He is being denied adequate medical care, his family said. “It is outrageous that Bahraini authorities are apparently denying Dr. Abduljalil al-Singace the medical care he urgently needs, in addition to his deeply…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ English Football Should Stand for Rights as World Cup Approaches
~ Congress passes Inflation Reduction Act: Its climate promise relies heavily on carbon capture, meaning thousands of miles of pipeline
~ Unsealed court documents show the FBI was looking for evidence Trump violated the Espionage Act and other laws – here’s how the documents seized show possible wrongdoing
~ Congress passes sweeping climate bill: Its projected emissions cuts rely heavily on carbon capture, meaning thousands of miles of pipeline
~ Yet Another Victim of Indonesia’s Blasphemy Law
~ Drought: heavy rain now might be a serious problem for the UK's parched landscape
~ Here's how government documents are classified to keep sensitive information safe
~ Sierra Leone: Authorities must ensure robust, impartial investigation into deadly protests
~ Momentum Grows for FIFA to Remedy Migrant Worker Abuses in Qatar
~ Universities shouldn't use software to monitor online exams: here's why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter