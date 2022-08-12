Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yet Another Victim of Indonesia’s Blasphemy Law

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Entrance to the Borobudur Buddhist temple, built in the 9th century on Java Island, Indonesia. © 2022 Andreas Harsono/Human Rights Watch Indonesia’s toxic blasphemy law has claimed another victim, this time a former government minister over a social media post deemed insulting to Buddhists. The latest case started in June after the Indonesian government announced it would steeply increase the entry fee for the Borobudur temple in central Java. The Buddhist structure is one of Indonesia’s major tourist attractions, drawing more than four million visitors in 2019.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Congress passes sweeping climate bill: Its projected emissions cuts rely heavily on carbon capture, meaning thousands of miles of pipeline
~ Drought: heavy rain now might be a serious problem for the UK's parched landscape
~ Here's how government documents are classified to keep sensitive information safe
~ Sierra Leone: Authorities must ensure robust, impartial investigation into deadly protests
~ Momentum Grows for FIFA to Remedy Migrant Worker Abuses in Qatar
~ Universities shouldn't use software to monitor online exams: here's why
~ How trauma survivors can harness spiritual contemplation to process stress - new research
~ Expanded access to solar power in Africa can stimulate economic development – but there are risks
~ The Sandman: how representations of dreams and nightmares have changed over time
~ Did Sweden's controversial COVID strategy pay off? In many ways it did – but it let the elderly down
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter