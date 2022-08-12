Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Drought: heavy rain now might be a serious problem for the UK's parched landscape

By Rob Thompson, Postdoctoral Research Scientist in Meteorology, University of Reading
Large areas of the UK have officially entered a drought, as searing summer temperatures grip the European continent. We are currently seeing the introduction of hosepipe bans – a memory from my childhood, though rarely seen in the last two decades.

The conditions have left many farmers, gardeners and fire authorities praying for rain, with some publicly looking forward to the heavy showers forecast next week.

