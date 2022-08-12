Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sierra Leone: Authorities must ensure robust, impartial investigation into deadly protests

By Amnesty International
In response to protests that erupted due to the high cost of living on 10 August in Sierra Leone where dozens of people have lost their lives, the authorities have promised to investigate the circumstances leading to the loss of life. “When policing assemblies, security forces have an obligation to minimize harm and injury, preserve […] The post Sierra Leone: Authorities must ensure robust, impartial investigation into deadly protests appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
