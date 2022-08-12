Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Europe Heatwaves Disastrous for Older People, People with Disabilities

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image An older man sits outside his house during a heat wave in Barcelona, Spain, July 16, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti Thousands of people have died as 21 countries across Europe endured unusually high temperatures amid an unprecedented and prolonged yet predictable heatwave last month. Older people and those with underlying medical conditions, such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, were particularly affected. Data from Spain and Portugal show most people who died were over age 65. Earlier data also shows the disproportionate impact of heatwaves on…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Historic new deal puts emissions reduction at the heart of Australia's energy sector
~ An interfaith discussion on the role of religion in mental health
~ 5 books and films that tell the story of the trauma of the Partition of India and its aftermath
~ The metaverse isn't here yet, but it already has a long history
~ India turns 75: Fast facts about the unusual constitution guiding the world's most populous democracy
~ Reducing gun violence: A complicated problem can't be solved with just one approach, so Indianapolis is trying programs ranging from job skills to therapy to violence interrupters to find out what works
~ What's a banana republic? A political scientist explains
~ What causes hives and how dangerous can they be? A nurse practitioner explains
~ The Soviet Union once hunted endangered whales to the brink of extinction – but its scientists opposed whaling and secretly tracked its toll
~ Worried about back-to-school inflation? Latest price data on backpacks, laptops and kids' clothes offers some relief for parents
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter