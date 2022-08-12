Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An interfaith discussion on the role of religion in mental health

By Emily Costello, Managing Editor, The Conversation US
Thalia Plata, Editor
Share this article
Academics and religious leaders address the role of faith and community in managing mental health issues in young people and society as a whole.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Historic new deal puts emissions reduction at the heart of Australia's energy sector
~ 5 books and films that tell the story of the trauma of the Partition of India and its aftermath
~ The metaverse isn't here yet, but it already has a long history
~ India turns 75: Fast facts about the unusual constitution guiding the world's most populous democracy
~ Reducing gun violence: A complicated problem can't be solved with just one approach, so Indianapolis is trying programs ranging from job skills to therapy to violence interrupters to find out what works
~ What's a banana republic? A political scientist explains
~ What causes hives and how dangerous can they be? A nurse practitioner explains
~ The Soviet Union once hunted endangered whales to the brink of extinction – but its scientists opposed whaling and secretly tracked its toll
~ Worried about back-to-school inflation? Latest price data on backpacks, laptops and kids' clothes offers some relief for parents
~ Which diet will help save our planet: climatarian, flexitarian, vegetarian or vegan?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter