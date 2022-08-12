5 books and films that tell the story of the trauma of the Partition of India and its aftermath
By Madhur Anand, Professor & Director, Global Ecological Change & Sustainability Laboratory, University of Guelph
Ajay Verghese, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Middlebury
Amitabh Mattoo, Honorary Professor of International Relations, The University of Melbourne
Geetha Ganapathy-Doré, Maîtresse de conférences HDR en anglais, Université Sorbonne Paris Nord
Uditi Sen, Assistant Professor the history of modern and contemporary India, University of Nottingham
On the 75th anniversary of India’s partition, scholars from the US, Canada, France, UK and Australia write about their favorite book or film that best explains the trauma of a violent division.
- Friday, August 12, 2022