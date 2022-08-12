Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What causes hives and how dangerous can they be? A nurse practitioner explains

By Patricia A. MacCulloch, Clinical Associate Professor of Nursing, UMass Lowell
Every year, about 20% of Americans will get hives – those itchy, red bumps or welts that can appear after a day in the garden, taking medication, being bitten by a bug or for no apparent reason at all. Patricia A. MacCulloch is a nurse practitioner and professor of nursing who teaches about hives, among many other things. She offers some insight into this annoying condition that can sometimes be a sign of…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


