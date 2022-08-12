Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What German Football Can Do to Remedy Abuses in Qatar

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image T-shirt campaign by the German team at the World Cup qualification match between Germany and Iceland on March 25, 2021 in Duisburg, Germany.  © 2021 Marvin Ibo G'ng'r/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images Speaking out against abuses in Qatar is possible, but consequences may vary depending on who you are. Philipp Lahm, captain of Germany’s 2014 world champion football team, received public praise when he announced he would not attend FIFA’s World Cup 2022 tournament in Qatar and criticized the country’s human rights record. But when Malcolm Bidali, a Kenyan migrant worker…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Historic new deal puts emissions reduction at the heart of Australia's energy sector
~ An interfaith discussion on the role of religion in mental health
~ 5 books and films that tell the story of the trauma of the Partition of India and its aftermath
~ The metaverse isn't here yet, but it already has a long history
~ India turns 75: Fast facts about the unusual constitution guiding the world's most populous democracy
~ Reducing gun violence: A complicated problem can't be solved with just one approach, so Indianapolis is trying programs ranging from job skills to therapy to violence interrupters to find out what works
~ What's a banana republic? A political scientist explains
~ What causes hives and how dangerous can they be? A nurse practitioner explains
~ The Soviet Union once hunted endangered whales to the brink of extinction – but its scientists opposed whaling and secretly tracked its toll
~ Worried about back-to-school inflation? Latest price data on backpacks, laptops and kids' clothes offers some relief for parents
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter