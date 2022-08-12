Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Royal commission delivers damning interim report on defence and veteran suicide. Here's what happens next

By Ben Wadham, Director, Open Door: Understanding and Supporting Service Personnel and their Families, Flinders University
James Connor, Associate professor, UNSW Sydney
The Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide has released its interim report after more than 1,900 submissions and 194 witnesses.

It includes recommendations considered so urgent the royal commission is making them now (it still has two years left to run).

After years of lobbying efforts by the veteran community, the government finally relented and established the royal commission in 2021. The evidence presented and initial findings justify…The Conversation


