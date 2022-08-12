Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nearly 70% of Premier League footballers are abused on Twitter – we used an AI to sift through millions of tweets

By Bertie Vidgen, Head of Online Safety, Alan Turing Institute
Angus Redlarski Williams, Data Scientist, Online Harms, Alan Turing Institute
As the new Premier League football season gets underway, a few things are certain. There will be goals, drama and excitement, and unfortunately, players will be subjected to vile abuse on social media.

My colleagues at the Alan Turing Institute and I have published a report, commissioned by Ofcom, in which we found that seven out of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


