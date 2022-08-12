Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Epilepsy: how an AI algorithm detects related brain abnormalities – new research

By Konrad Wagstyl, Sir Henry Wellcome Postdoctoral Fellow, Wellcome Centre for Human Neuroimaging, UCL
Sophie Adler, Research Fellow, Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, UCL
Around 50 million people worldwide have epilepsy. While anti-seizure medications are available and effective for the majority of people with the condition, 20%-30% don’t respond to medications.

Abnormalities in the brain are one of the leading causes of this drug-resistant epilepsy, which is usually identified by MRI scans before surgery is carried out to cure the patient. However, identifying these abnormal areas from MRIs is an ongoing challenge for clinicians, as these scans can look normal.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


