Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

FIFA/Qatar: Commit to Compensate Abused Migrant Workers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Migrant workers gather on “Bank Street,” in downtown Doha, where many workers wire remittance money to their families in their home countries. “Bank Street,” as it is known by the workers, is less than a five-minute walk from Doha’s sweeping waterfront Corniche. © 2011 Sam Tarling (Beirut) – FIFA and Qatari authorities should leverage the country’s existing migrant worker compensation systems to establish a comprehensive remedy program for workers who suffered serious harms, including deaths, injuries, and wage theft, Human Rights Watch said today. When the Fédération…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


