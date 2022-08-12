Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Georgia and Russia spar with online bullying, historical grievances, and visa regulations

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the ruling Georgian Dream has been cautious, as if walking on a mine field while anti-Russia sentiments among public are growing.


