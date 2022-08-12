Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Indonesian Islamic politics shape mandatory hijab rules and uniform policies in schools

By Sari Oktafiana, PhD Researcher, KU Leuven
Islamic politics play a huge role in shaping hijab and uniform regulations in Indonesian schools, and also the social contexts that affect how these policies are implemented in the education sector.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


