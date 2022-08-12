Three reasons why disinformation is so pervasive and what we can do about it
By Mathieu O'Neil, Associate Professor of Communication, News and Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
Michael Jensen, Associate professor, Institute for Governance and Policy Analysis, University of Canberra, University of Canberra
Disinformation is a plague infecting all forms of media, but efforts abound to control it both here in Australia and around the world.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, August 12, 2022